Actor postponed rare cancer surgery to make West End debut
- Theatre actor Jarryd Nurden, originally from South Africa, returned to the West End stage just six months after undergoing surgery for a rare lung cancer.
- Nurden was diagnosed with primary malignant neuroendocrine neoplasm of the lung in January 2023, the same day he secured his first major West End role in We Will Rock You.
- He underwent a lobectomy in October 2023 to remove the entire lower lobe of his left lung, following earlier investigations and confirmation of the cancerous tumour.
- Despite a challenging recovery that included complications and a second open surgery, he accepted a role in the international tour of the musical Chicago.
- Nurden made his return to performing in 'Chicago' in September, just three months after his last operation, expressing immense gratitude and a new appreciation for life.