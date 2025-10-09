Jennifer Aniston on the narrative she felt forced to address
- Jennifer Aniston has revealed her private 20-year struggle to conceive, criticising persistent media speculation about her having no children.
- The 56-year-old actor felt pressured to address “the narrative” portraying her as a "selfish workaholic" due to not having children.
- Aniston previously disclosed undergoing IVF and other fertility treatments, expressing regret about not freezing her eggs earlier.
- She dismissed as an "absolute lie" the claims that her marriage to Brad Pitt ended because she did not want children.
- Now older, Aniston states she cares less about correcting falsehoods, believing the fast news cycle eventually makes them disappear.