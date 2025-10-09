Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jennifer Aniston on the narrative she felt forced to address

Jennifer Aniston reveals her dog made Friends cameo before she adopted him
  • Jennifer Aniston has revealed her private 20-year struggle to conceive, criticising persistent media speculation about her having no children.
  • The 56-year-old actor felt pressured to address “the narrative” portraying her as a "selfish workaholic" due to not having children.
  • Aniston previously disclosed undergoing IVF and other fertility treatments, expressing regret about not freezing her eggs earlier.
  • She dismissed as an "absolute lie" the claims that her marriage to Brad Pitt ended because she did not want children.
  • Now older, Aniston states she cares less about correcting falsehoods, believing the fast news cycle eventually makes them disappear.
