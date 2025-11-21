Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ice cream bars sold in stores nationwide recalled over allergen risk

  • Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has voluntarily recalled one batch of its Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars.
  • The recall is due to the undeclared presence of wheat and soy, which poses a serious health risk to individuals with allergies or severe sensitivities.
  • The allergens were inadvertently introduced during manufacturing when a crunch topping from a different product was mixed into this specific batch.
  • The affected ice cream bars were distributed to grocery stores nationwide and can be identified by batch code 25-210 on the carton.
  • No illnesses have been reported to date, and customers can return the recalled product for a full refund or contact Jeni’s with any concerns.
