Jesy Nelson thanks fans for support after revealing twins’ diagnosis
- Jesy Nelson has thanked fans for their support after revealing her twin daughters' spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) diagnosis.
- Doctors informed the 34-year-old singer that her daughters, Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, may never be able to walk.
- Nelson expressed being "overwhelmed" by the "beautiful messages" she received following her announcement.
- She has pledged to launch a petition to advocate for the inclusion of SMA in newborn screening tests.
- Nelson stated her determination to "fight as much as I can" to achieve this goal, as shared in an Instagram stories video Tuesday.