Jesy Nelson thanks fans for support after revealing twins’ diagnosis

Jesy Nelson speaks out after sharing twins’ devastating diagnosis
  • Jesy Nelson has thanked fans for their support after revealing her twin daughters' spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) diagnosis.
  • Doctors informed the 34-year-old singer that her daughters, Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, may never be able to walk.
  • Nelson expressed being "overwhelmed" by the "beautiful messages" she received following her announcement.
  • She has pledged to launch a petition to advocate for the inclusion of SMA in newborn screening tests.
  • Nelson stated her determination to "fight as much as I can" to achieve this goal, as shared in an Instagram stories video Tuesday.
