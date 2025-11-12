Jet2 to launch Gatwick flights from 2026
- Jet2 will begin scheduled flights from London Gatwick Airport in March 2026, having secured slots for six aircraft.
- The airline plans to operate Airbus A321neo planes to key holiday destinations across Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, Croatia, Bulgaria, and Malta.
- This expansion will significantly increase competition at Gatwick, pitting Jet2 against major carriers including easyJet, British Airways, Tui, and Wizz Air.
- Jet2's chief executive, Steve Heapy, views this as a unique opportunity for growth, though the company does not anticipate profitability at Gatwick until the financial year 2029.
- Aviation analysts suggest the heightened competition is likely to benefit consumers with lower prices and better flight times, despite potential impacts on existing airlines' profitability.