Cooking tips from 100-year-old sushi master

Jiro Dreams of Sushi trailer
  • Japanese sushi legend Jiro Ono recently celebrated his 100th birthday, continuing to work and stating he plans to keep going for about five more years.
  • Ono was the world's oldest head chef to hold three Michelin stars for over a decade, with his acclaimed restaurant Sukiyabashi Jiro in Tokyo.
  • He attributes his longevity and health to his commitment to work, famously stating, "I believe the best medicine is to work."
  • His artistry has seen him serve global dignitaries, including Barack Obama, and he was the subject of the 2012 award-winning film "Jiro Dreams of Sushi."
  • Despite his restaurant being dropped from the Michelin guide in 2020 due to its reservation policy, Ono remains devoted to his craft, aiming to live to 114.
