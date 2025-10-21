Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

John Stamos says he is ‘heartbroken’ for Lori Loughlin amid separation from Mossimo Giannulli

UNCAPTIONED: John Stamos slams Lori Loughlin's 'narcissist' estranged husband
  • John Stamos, Lori Loughlin's former Full House co-star, expressed heartbreak over her recent separation from husband Mossimo Giannulli after 28 years.
  • Stamos criticized Giannulli, labelling him a “terrible narcissist” and suggesting Loughlin endured significant hardship during their marriage.
  • He defended Loughlin regarding the 2019 college admissions scandal, claiming she “didn't deserve to be dragged through that” and had little involvement.
  • Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges for bribing a USC coach with $500,000 to secure their daughters' university admission.
  • Loughlin served two months in prison and Giannulli five months for their roles in the scandal, alongside fines and community service.
