JoJo Siwa gives health update after being rushed to hospital
- JoJo Siwa was rushed to hospital on Black Friday after experiencing extreme stomach pains.
- The pop star was preparing to perform at the Mall of America when the pain became excruciating, leading her mother to call an ambulance.
- Doctors diagnosed that an ovarian cyst had ruptured and bled into her stomach, which was the cause of the severe discomfort.
- After receiving pain medication, Siwa was discharged within two hours and proceeded with her scheduled performance at the Mall of America.
- Siwa confirmed in a TikTok video on Saturday that she needs to return to the doctor for follow-up checks but said she “should be okay”, while fans praised her resilience for performing despite the health scare.