Julia Fox criticized for ‘disgusting’ Jackie Kennedy Halloween costume
- Julia Fox faced significant backlash for wearing a blood-stained replica of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis's pink suit, famously worn during President John F. Kennedy's assassination, to a Halloween party.
- Social media users widely criticized the costume as “insensitive” and “disgusting,” with some questioning Fox's feminist stance.
- Jack Schlossberg, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis's grandson, condemned Fox's decision, calling it “disgusting, desperate and dangerous” and suggesting his late grandmother would disapprove.
- Fox defended her outfit, stating it was “not as a costume, but as a statement' to highlight Onassis's 'extraordinary bravery” in refusing to change her blood-stained clothes after the assassination.
- She explained her interpretation of Onassis's act as “performance, protest, and mourning all at once,” a “woman weaponizing image and grace to expose brutality,” but fans remained unconvinced by her detailed explanation.