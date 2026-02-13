Snack recalled after undeclared allergen has customer suffer reaction
- Juniper Granola, LLC has recalled its Chocolate Cherry and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Junebars due to the presence of undeclared milk and soy.
- The recall was prompted after a customer suffered an allergic reaction to milk following consumption of one of the snack bars.
- An investigation by the company revealed that non-vegan chocolate chips, containing milk and soy, were mistakenly used during production due to an oversight in their evaluation process.
- The affected Junebars are identified by batch codes L1300, L1300A, L1300B, or L1301A, and were distributed through Juniper Granola’s website and various retailers.
- Consumers who have purchased these recalled snack bars are advised to dispose of them immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks