Kara Tointon says double mastectomy was a 'no brainer' after family tragedy

EastEnders star shares health update after double mastectomy
  • Former EastEnders actor Kara Tointon has discussed her decision to undergo a double mastectomy.
  • She had the procedure after testing positive for a BRCA gene mutation, which significantly increases the risk of certain cancers.
  • Tointon publicly announced her surgery in May 2025.
  • Speaking on Good Morning Britain, she described the decision as a 'no-brainer'.
  • Her choice was influenced by her mother's death from ovarian cancer in 2018, citing 'generational trauma' within her family.
