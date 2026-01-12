Kara Tointon says double mastectomy was a ‘no brainer’ after family tragedy
- Former EastEnders actor Kara Tointon has discussed her decision to undergo a double mastectomy.
- She had the procedure after testing positive for a BRCA gene mutation, which significantly increases the risk of certain cancers.
- Tointon publicly announced her surgery in May 2025.
- Speaking on Good Morning Britain, she described the decision as a 'no-brainer'.
- Her choice was influenced by her mother's death from ovarian cancer in 2018, citing 'generational trauma' within her family.