Karoline Leavitt admits parents struggled to accept her 60-year-old husband
- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 28, discussed her unconventional marriage to Nicholas Riccio, 60, who is 32 years older than her.
- The couple married in January, days before Donald Trump’s second inauguration, and welcomed their son, Niko, in July 2024.
- Leavitt admitted her parents initially found the age gap challenging, particularly as her mother is younger than Riccio, but later accepted him.
- She described Riccio as an introverted, private real estate developer from New Hampshire and a very hands-on father.
- Leavitt met Riccio in 2022 through a mutual friend while she was campaigning for a congressional seat in New Hampshire.