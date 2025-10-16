Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kat Timpf opens up about mastectomy: ‘Losing your breasts forever is devastating’

Fox News’ Kat Timpf shares health update ahead of planned absence from Gutfeld
  • Kat Timpf, a Fox News contributor and comedian, was diagnosed with breast cancer in February, just hours before giving birth.
  • She underwent a double mastectomy in March, after which she was declared cancer-free, followed by reconstruction surgery.
  • Timpf shared her struggles with not being able to pick up her newborn son or breastfeed, which made her feel like a 'bad mom'.
  • She is preparing for further nipple reconstruction surgery on December 4, with tattooing scheduled six months later.
  • Timpf emphasized that the experience has profoundly changed her and urged young women to seek medical advice if they notice any abnormalities.
