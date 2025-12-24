Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Royal Christmas carol service teaser convinces fans Kate and Charlotte to play duet

William and Kate tease 'special duet' at Christmas carol service
  • The Princess of Wales has teased a "special duet" to feature in her "Together at Christmas" carol service.
  • A video posted on the Kensington Palace social media accounts showed an adult hand and a second hand playing the piano, hinting at the performance.
  • Royal fans have speculated that the duet will be between Kate and Princess Charlotte.
  • The "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas" service is scheduled to be broadcast on Christmas Eve.
  • Viewers can watch the service at 7:25pm on ITV and ITVX.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in