Royal Christmas carol service teaser convinces fans Kate and Charlotte to play duet
- The Princess of Wales has teased a "special duet" to feature in her "Together at Christmas" carol service.
- A video posted on the Kensington Palace social media accounts showed an adult hand and a second hand playing the piano, hinting at the performance.
- Royal fans have speculated that the duet will be between Kate and Princess Charlotte.
- The "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas" service is scheduled to be broadcast on Christmas Eve.
- Viewers can watch the service at 7:25pm on ITV and ITVX.