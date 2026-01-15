Kate Garraway targeted by ‘new boyfriend’ AI hoax
- Kate Garraway disclosed on Good Morning Britain that she was targeted by an AI hoax featuring doctored images of her.
- The fake photos, which circulated last year, depicted her with a 'new boyfriend'.
- Initially, Garraway did not react badly to the rumours, finding it 'sweet' that people were concerned.
- The situation became distressing when AI bot sites falsely claimed her son was 'destroying the relationship'.
- Garraway stated she could tolerate personal attacks but found it unacceptable when her child was involved.