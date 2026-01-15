Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kate Garraway targeted by ‘new boyfriend’ AI hoax

Kate Garraway opens up on ‘hurtful’ AI hoax which claimed to show her ‘new boyfriend'
  • Kate Garraway disclosed on Good Morning Britain that she was targeted by an AI hoax featuring doctored images of her.
  • The fake photos, which circulated last year, depicted her with a 'new boyfriend'.
  • Initially, Garraway did not react badly to the rumours, finding it 'sweet' that people were concerned.
  • The situation became distressing when AI bot sites falsely claimed her son was 'destroying the relationship'.
  • Garraway stated she could tolerate personal attacks but found it unacceptable when her child was involved.
