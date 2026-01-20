Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kate and William try curling during Team GB visit in Scotland

Kate and William try curling with Team GB ahead of Winter Olympics and Paralympics
  • The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the National Curling Academy in Stirling, where they tried curling.
  • Their visit was to meet Team GB Olympic and Paralympic teams ahead of the Winter Paralympic Games in Milano-Cortina.
  • They engaged with locals at the sports centre and shared their curling experience with children.
  • Bruce Mouat, skip of the men’s curling team, praised the royal couple for their visit and willingness to participate.
  • Curling, a sport with Scottish origins dating back to the 16th century, has brought Team GB six Olympic and two Paralympic medals.
