Kate and William try curling during Team GB visit in Scotland
- The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the National Curling Academy in Stirling, where they tried curling.
- Their visit was to meet Team GB Olympic and Paralympic teams ahead of the Winter Paralympic Games in Milano-Cortina.
- They engaged with locals at the sports centre and shared their curling experience with children.
- Bruce Mouat, skip of the men’s curling team, praised the royal couple for their visit and willingness to participate.
- Curling, a sport with Scottish origins dating back to the 16th century, has brought Team GB six Olympic and two Paralympic medals.