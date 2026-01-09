Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Katie Price reveals son Harvey will move into his own flat

Katie Price shares huge life update for son Harvey
  • Katie Price has revealed that her son, Harvey, is about to undergo a significant lifestyle change.
  • Harvey, 23, who has Prader-Willi syndrome, recently graduated from a specialist college.
  • He will be moving into his own flat, located just 15 minutes away from his mother's home.
  • Price stated she is furnishing the new flat to make it a 'home from home' for him.
  • Harvey lives with several conditions, including Prader-Willi syndrome, autism, septo-optic dysplasia, ADHD, and oppositional defiant disorder.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in