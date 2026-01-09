Katie Price reveals son Harvey will move into his own flat
- Katie Price has revealed that her son, Harvey, is about to undergo a significant lifestyle change.
- Harvey, 23, who has Prader-Willi syndrome, recently graduated from a specialist college.
- He will be moving into his own flat, located just 15 minutes away from his mother's home.
- Price stated she is furnishing the new flat to make it a 'home from home' for him.
- Harvey lives with several conditions, including Prader-Willi syndrome, autism, septo-optic dysplasia, ADHD, and oppositional defiant disorder.