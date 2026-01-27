Katie Price and new husband share insight into married life as star speaks of ‘unconditional love’
- Katie Price and Lee Andrews have announced their marriage following a whirlwind wedding in Dubai.
- Price, 47, confirmed the news on Instagram after returning to the UK, expressing her unconditional love for Andrews.
- Andrews also shared his happiness on social media, displaying his new wedding ring and tattoo.
- The couple revealed they initially met through social media.
- They purchased wedding rings before travelling to Dubai to meet in person on 21 January, where they subsequently married.