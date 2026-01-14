Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tips to improve the efficiency of your home in the winter

Tips for making your home more efficient in the winter (Getty/iStock)
  • Many homes experience significant heat loss through air leaks, contributing to high energy bills and discomfort, with such leaks accounting for over a quarter of a typical home's heating and cooling energy consumption.
  • Cost-effective DIY solutions, often achievable for around $100 and an afternoon's work, can substantially reduce heat loss and improve indoor temperatures.
  • Air leaks can be identified by feeling for draughts, observing candle flames or incense smoke on windy days, or using thermal cameras for more precise detection.
  • Common areas for sealing include windows with putty or insulator kits, doors using sweeps and weatherstripping, and electrical outlets with foam sealers.
  • Further improvements can be made by sealing gaps around wires and pipes in attics and basements, retrofitting recessed ceiling lights, and installing backdraft dampers on vents.
