Kellie Bright opens up about being a Send parent

  • EastEnders star Kellie Bright has revealed the significant challenges she faced securing appropriate education for her son, who has autism, dyslexia, and ADHD, describing the process as a "battle".
  • Bright's personal experience is featured in a new Panorama documentary, where she meets other families navigating similar difficulties within England's special educational needs and disabilities (Send) system.
  • The documentary highlights cases like Tunde, whose autistic son Buddy struggled to obtain an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) and school placement, forcing Tunde to temporarily stop work as a midwife.
  • Councils across the country are facing spiralling high needs deficits, estimated at £3.3 billion by 2024, due to a substantial increase in demand for EHCPs.
  • The government plans to reform the Send system in the Schools White Paper, with assurances that legal rights to additional support will remain.
