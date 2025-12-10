Sharon Osbourne defends Kelly against online trolls after Ozzy’s death
- Sharon Osbourne defended her daughter Kelly Osbourne's weight loss during her first television interview since Ozzy Osbourne's death.
- Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored on 10 December 2025, Sharon described critics of Kelly's weight loss as 'unhappy' and 'jealous'.
- Sharon explained that Kelly has struggled to eat since her father, Ozzy Osbourne, passed away in July.
- Kelly Osbourne had previously addressed social media comments suggesting she used Ozempic for weight loss.
- Kelly stated that her weight loss was a result of grief, telling critics, 'My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can.'