Kendall Jenner cheered on by Hailey Bieber during Vogue runway in California

Hailey Bieber shows support for Kendall Jenner at Vogue World fashion show
  • Hailey Bieber showed support for her friend Kendall Jenner at the Vogue World: Hollywood fashion show, posting clips from the front row on Instagram.
  • Kendall Jenner modelled on a California street that had been transformed into a runway for the event.
  • Jenner wore an outfit identical to the one Nicole Kidman's character Satine wore in the 2001 movie-musical Moulin Rouge!.
  • Both Nicole Kidman and Baz Luhrmann, the director of Moulin Rouge!, were present at the fashion show.
  • Watch the video in full above.
