Kendall Jenner cheered on by Hailey Bieber during Vogue runway in California
- Hailey Bieber showed support for her friend Kendall Jenner at the Vogue World: Hollywood fashion show, posting clips from the front row on Instagram.
- Kendall Jenner modelled on a California street that had been transformed into a runway for the event.
- Jenner wore an outfit identical to the one Nicole Kidman's character Satine wore in the 2001 movie-musical Moulin Rouge!.
- Both Nicole Kidman and Baz Luhrmann, the director of Moulin Rouge!, were present at the fashion show.
- Watch the video in full above.