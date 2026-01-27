Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Major coffee retailer faces recall over decaf pods containing caffeine

Brand of coffee machines launches compostable 'coffee balls'
  • Keurig Dr Pepper has issued a voluntary recall of over 80,000 McCafé Premium Roast Decaf Coffee K-Cup Pods due to a labelling error, as they may contain caffeine despite being marked decaf.
  • The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) elevated this recall to a Class II risk classification, indicating a potential health risk, particularly for individuals sensitive to caffeine.
  • The affected Keurig pods, identifiable by specific batch and best-by dates, were distributed in California, Indiana, and Nevada, with customers advised to discard or return them for a refund.
  • Separately, Gimme Coffee, Inc. also recalled 252 boxes of its Gimme! Decaf de Agua Coffee Pods for a similar labelling error, with these products also containing caffeine.
  • Gimme Coffee's recalled pods were distributed across ten US states, and customers are encouraged to contact the company or return the product for a replacement or refund.

