Kim Kardashian rages at psychics after failing bar exam
- Kim Kardashian expressed fury at psychics who incorrectly predicted she would pass the California state bar exam during her first attempt at the main test.
- She revealed in a TikTok video that four psychics she consulted had collectively assured her of passing the tough test.
- This follows her six-year legal journey, which included passing the “baby bar” on her fourth try.
- Kardashian is currently starring in Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair, playing a lawyer.
- Despite the setback, she remains determined to continue studying and retake the exam, focusing on criminal justice and reform work.