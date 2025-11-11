Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kim Kardashian rages at psychics after failing bar exam

Kim Kardashian rages about psychics saying she'd pass the law school exam she flunked
  • Kim Kardashian expressed fury at psychics who incorrectly predicted she would pass the California state bar exam during her first attempt at the main test.
  • She revealed in a TikTok video that four psychics she consulted had collectively assured her of passing the tough test.
  • This follows her six-year legal journey, which included passing the “baby bar” on her fourth try.
  • Kardashian is currently starring in Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair, playing a lawyer.
  • Despite the setback, she remains determined to continue studying and retake the exam, focusing on criminal justice and reform work.
