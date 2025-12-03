Questions surround Kim Kardashian’s brain scan
- Kim Kardashian's doctor reportedly identified "holes" on her brain scan, attributing them to "low activity" and chronic stress, as featured in a recent episode of The Kardashians.
- This diagnosis was based on a single-photon emission tomography (SPECT) scan, a technology that tracks blood flow in organs and was developed in 1976.
- While SPECT scans have limited clinical applications, medical experts and scientists widely criticise their commercial use for diagnosing conditions like stress, ADHD, or Alzheimer's in individuals due to a lack of scientific evidence.
- Critics argue that clinics promoting these scans, which can cost upwards of US$3,000, exploit health anxieties by injecting radioactive materials without a defined clinical reason and recommending unproven treatments.
- Experts advise against seeking such "opportunistic" scans for healthy individuals, emphasising that reliable medical care relies on robust scientific evidence and best-practice tools.