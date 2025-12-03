Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Questions surround Kim Kardashian’s brain scan

The Conversation Original report by Sarah Hellewell
Video Player Placeholder
Kim Kardashian’s Brain Scan Shows ‘Low Activity’ After Aneurysm.
  • Kim Kardashian's doctor reportedly identified "holes" on her brain scan, attributing them to "low activity" and chronic stress, as featured in a recent episode of The Kardashians.
  • This diagnosis was based on a single-photon emission tomography (SPECT) scan, a technology that tracks blood flow in organs and was developed in 1976.
  • While SPECT scans have limited clinical applications, medical experts and scientists widely criticise their commercial use for diagnosing conditions like stress, ADHD, or Alzheimer's in individuals due to a lack of scientific evidence.
  • Critics argue that clinics promoting these scans, which can cost upwards of US$3,000, exploit health anxieties by injecting radioactive materials without a defined clinical reason and recommending unproven treatments.
  • Experts advise against seeking such "opportunistic" scans for healthy individuals, emphasising that reliable medical care relies on robust scientific evidence and best-practice tools.
