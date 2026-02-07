Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kim Kardashian addresses relationship with ex-husband

Kim Kardashian scammed the paparazzi by pretending to visit Britney Spears
  • Kim Kardashian has discussed her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West, stating they will always be family and continue to co-parent their four children.
  • Kardashian, who finalized her divorce from Ye in 2022, said, “We will be okay, and there's so much love for our family. We want what’s best for our kids.
  • Her comments followed West, also known as Ye, issuing a lengthy apology in The Wall Street Journal for his past antisemitic remarks.
  • In his apology, West attributed his erratic behavior and antisemitic rants to a brain injury from a 2002 car crash and his struggle with bipolar disorder.
  • He expressed deep regret for his actions, including gravitating towards the swastika, and apologized to those he had hurt and the Black community.
