Kim Kardashian addresses relationship with ex-husband
- Kim Kardashian has discussed her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West, stating they will always be family and continue to co-parent their four children.
- Kardashian, who finalized her divorce from Ye in 2022, said, “We will be okay, and there's so much love for our family. We want what’s best for our kids.
- Her comments followed West, also known as Ye, issuing a lengthy apology in The Wall Street Journal for his past antisemitic remarks.
- In his apology, West attributed his erratic behavior and antisemitic rants to a brain injury from a 2002 car crash and his struggle with bipolar disorder.
- He expressed deep regret for his actions, including gravitating towards the swastika, and apologized to those he had hurt and the Black community.
