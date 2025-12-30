Kim Kardashian criticized over kids’ Christmas gifts
- Kim Kardashian purchased four Pomeranian puppies for her four children for Christmas, sharing photos of the new pets on Instagram.
- Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, also bought a Labrador retriever puppy for her two children, tagging the breeder on social media.
- The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) criticized both sisters for buying puppies from breeders instead of adopting from animal shelters.
- PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk stated that ignoring the “homeless animals crisis” is “inexcusably callous” and urged them to consider adoption.
- Newkirk suggested the Kardashians could make amends by volunteering at local shelters or funding adoption events to help address the issue.