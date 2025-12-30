Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kim Kardashian criticized over kids’ Christmas gifts

PETA Slams Kim Kardashian Over Christmas Puppy Gifts! #FindOutWhy
  • Kim Kardashian purchased four Pomeranian puppies for her four children for Christmas, sharing photos of the new pets on Instagram.
  • Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, also bought a Labrador retriever puppy for her two children, tagging the breeder on social media.
  • The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) criticized both sisters for buying puppies from breeders instead of adopting from animal shelters.
  • PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk stated that ignoring the “homeless animals crisis” is “inexcusably callous” and urged them to consider adoption.
  • Newkirk suggested the Kardashians could make amends by volunteering at local shelters or funding adoption events to help address the issue.
