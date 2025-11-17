Kim Kardashian says she’ll keep going ‘until I get there’ after disappointing news
- Kim Kardashian confirmed she failed her recent bar exam, expressing disappointment but vowing to continue studying.
- The businesswoman, 45, stated she would 'keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up for myself until I get there'.
- She had previously passed her 'baby bar' exam on her fourth attempt in 2021 and had hoped to qualify imminently.
- A social media post detailed her rigorous four-month study period, during which she cancelled all work calls.