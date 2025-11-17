Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kim Kardashian says she’ll keep going ‘until I get there’ after disappointing news

Kim Kardashian rages about psychics saying she'd pass the law school exam she flunked
  • Kim Kardashian confirmed she failed her recent bar exam, expressing disappointment but vowing to continue studying.
  • The businesswoman, 45, stated she would 'keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up for myself until I get there'.
  • She had previously passed her 'baby bar' exam on her fourth attempt in 2021 and had hoped to qualify imminently.
  • A social media post detailed her rigorous four-month study period, during which she cancelled all work calls.
