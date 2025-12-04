Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The food that could help protect you against viruses

Video Player Placeholder
China: China's kimchi industry spices up global demand
  • A recent study suggests that kimchi, a spicy fermented cabbage dish, may help support the immune system.
  • The 12-week study involved 13 overweight adults who consumed either kimchi powder or a placebo, with blood samples analysed for immune cell activity.
  • Kimchi was found to increase the activity of antigen-presenting cells (APCs) and helper T cells, which are crucial for coordinating the body's immune response.
  • This targeted effect helps the immune system respond more effectively to threats without causing excessive inflammation, maintaining a crucial balance.
  • While a small study focused on cellular changes, it offers a plausible explanation for how fermented foods can influence immune function, suggesting potential benefits for defence against viruses and vaccine responsiveness.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in