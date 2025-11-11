Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

940,000 bottles of popular booze recalled from Costco

Costco has recalled hundreds of thousands of bottles of Prosecco
Costco has recalled hundreds of thousands of bottles of Prosecco (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Costco has issued a recall for nearly one million bottles of its Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene due to a "laceration hazard".
  • Over 940,000 bottles were recalled on 6 November after reports of glass bottles shattering or breaking, with at least one customer sustaining a laceration.
  • Consumers who purchased the green bottles with purple foil and label, sold between April and August 2025, are advised not to open them.
  • Instead, customers should safely dispose of the prosecco bottles by wrapping them in paper towels or a plastic bag and contacting Ethica Wines for a full refund.
  • This marks the second recall for the same product, which is made in Italy and imported by F&F Fine Wines International Inc., following a similar warning in September.
