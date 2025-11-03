Kraft Mac & Cheese releases new apple pie flavor
- Kraft has introduced a new, limited-edition Mac & Cheese Apple Pie flavor, designed to be a conversation starter for the Thanksgiving holiday season.
- The innovative product combines the brand's familiar mac and cheese taste with hints of cinnamon and green apple, creating a sweet and savory dish.
- Cheryl Barbee, Kraft Heinz's Communications Director, stated the flavor aims to provide an unexpected experience and signals more “shockingly delicious innovation” to come.
- Actor Jason Biggs, famous for the American Pie film franchise, is collaborating with Kraft to promote the new flavor, calling it “daring yet delicious.”
- The special mac and cheese is available for purchase on Walmart.com from November 3, priced at $1.48 per box, while stocks last.