Cakes sold at US grocery store chain recalled over allergen risk
- Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods has initiated a recall of four varieties of decorated pound cakes due to the presence of undeclared soy.
- The soy, used in the cake pan greasing product, poses a potential health risk to individuals with soy allergies, with reactions ranging from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis.
- The affected pound cakes were sold at Kroger Mid-Atlantic stores across Virginia and West Virginia and Ukrop's Market Hall in Richmond, Virginia.
- Customers are urged to return the recalled cakes to their place of purchase for a full refund, though no illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported.
- Separately, White Castle’s frozen food division recalled 1,021 cases of its 4-count Original Sliders after Jalapeño Cheese Sliders were mistakenly found in boxes, causing an allergic reaction.