Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Two studies link laxative use with depression and dementia

Long-term laxative use should be guided and monitored by a doctor
Long-term laxative use should be guided and monitored by a doctor (Getty/iStock)
  • Laxatives are readily available and effective for chronic constipation, but long-term use should ideally be medically supervised.
  • Concerns about stimulant laxatives causing a 'lazy colon' have largely been disproven by modern research, which found no good evidence of gut damage from chronic use.
  • However, laxative abuse, often associated with weight loss or eating disorders, can lead to serious health issues, including severe diarrhoea, electrolyte imbalances, and cardiac complications.
  • Two UK studies indicate a potential association between regular laxative use and an increased risk of developing depression and dementia.
  • It is recommended to consult a doctor before beginning laxative treatment, especially if other medical conditions exist or other medications are being taken.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in