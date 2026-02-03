Two studies link laxative use with depression and dementia
- Laxatives are readily available and effective for chronic constipation, but long-term use should ideally be medically supervised.
- Concerns about stimulant laxatives causing a 'lazy colon' have largely been disproven by modern research, which found no good evidence of gut damage from chronic use.
- However, laxative abuse, often associated with weight loss or eating disorders, can lead to serious health issues, including severe diarrhoea, electrolyte imbalances, and cardiac complications.
- Two UK studies indicate a potential association between regular laxative use and an increased risk of developing depression and dementia.
- It is recommended to consult a doctor before beginning laxative treatment, especially if other medical conditions exist or other medications are being taken.
