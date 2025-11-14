Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Line dancing could reduce the risk of chronic conditions

The Conversation Original report by Danielle Le Lagadec, Catherine Hungerford
Ed Sheeran learns to line dance to his own hit song on North Carolina trip
  • Line dancing is experiencing a global resurgence, moving beyond its country music origins to incorporate various dance styles and attract people of all ages.
  • Its renewed popularity is partly driven by social media trends and a post-pandemic demand for community, offering an accessible, partner-free activity.
  • Research highlights significant physical health benefits, including improved coordination, cardiovascular fitness, and reduced risk of chronic conditions and falls in older adults.
  • Beyond physical advantages, line dancing boosts mental wellbeing by reducing anxiety and stress, and enhances cognitive function, potentially aiding memory and concentration.
  • The activity fosters social connection, combating loneliness, building community, and expanding social support networks, with participants often reporting increased community engagement.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in