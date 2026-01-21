Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The best way to ‘detox’ your liver doesn’t involve teas or supplements

Milk thistle and turmeric contain biologically active compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties
Milk thistle and turmeric contain biologically active compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties (Getty)
  • The human body has an efficient detoxification system, primarily involving the liver and supported by the kidneys and gut, rendering most commercial 'detox' products unnecessary for healthy individuals.
  • Many popular detox trends, including juice cleanses, detox teas, and certain supplements, offer no proven benefits and can potentially cause harm, such as liver inflammation or interference with medication.
  • The liver continuously processes harmful substances, breaking them down for elimination, and its effectiveness is supported by consistent healthy habits rather than short-term 'resets'.
  • While alcohol is processed by the liver, excessive or binge drinking can overwhelm its capacity, leading to cell damage, inflammation, and scarring, highlighting the importance of moderate consumption.
  • Optimal liver health is best maintained through a balanced diet rich in fibre, moderate alcohol intake, adequate hydration, and avoiding unregulated supplements or dangerous practices like coffee enemas.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in