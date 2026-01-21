The best way to ‘detox’ your liver doesn’t involve teas or supplements
- The human body has an efficient detoxification system, primarily involving the liver and supported by the kidneys and gut, rendering most commercial 'detox' products unnecessary for healthy individuals.
- Many popular detox trends, including juice cleanses, detox teas, and certain supplements, offer no proven benefits and can potentially cause harm, such as liver inflammation or interference with medication.
- The liver continuously processes harmful substances, breaking them down for elimination, and its effectiveness is supported by consistent healthy habits rather than short-term 'resets'.
- While alcohol is processed by the liver, excessive or binge drinking can overwhelm its capacity, leading to cell damage, inflammation, and scarring, highlighting the importance of moderate consumption.
- Optimal liver health is best maintained through a balanced diet rich in fibre, moderate alcohol intake, adequate hydration, and avoiding unregulated supplements or dangerous practices like coffee enemas.