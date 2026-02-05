Modern trains with array of new features unveiled for major route
- LNER has unveiled a new fleet of 10 intercity trains, the Class 897s, for the East Coast Main Line, replacing carriages that are almost 40 years old.
- These new trains are the first to be introduced as part of the Great British Railways (GBR) nationalisation process, featuring GBR branding.
- Key improvements include enhanced accessibility, with redesigned tables for wheelchair users, additional luggage racks, and braille seat numbers.
- First-class passengers will benefit from reclinable seats and mood lighting, while all seats will have side bolsters, wider head cushions, plug sockets, and USB-C ports.
- The Class 897s are the UK's first "tri-mode" long-distance trains, capable of running on overhead electric, diesel, and battery power, offering a more environmentally friendly travel option.
