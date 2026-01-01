Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How to avoid new drop-off fee at major London airport

Simon Calder Travel Correspondent
Aircraft taking off from London City airport in the east of the capital
Aircraft taking off from London City airport in the east of the capital (London City Airport)
  • London City Airport is introducing an £8 drop-off charge for private vehicles from 6 January, making it the last major London airport to implement such a fee.
  • The initial £8 charge permits a five-minute stay, with an additional £1 per minute thereafter, up to a maximum of 10 minutes; blue badge holders will be exempt.
  • The airport states the new levy is part of its commitment to encourage more passengers to use public and sustainable transport options.
  • A frequent-flyer expert suggests passengers can easily avoid the fee by being dropped off on the corner of Drew Road and Leonard Street, then walking to the terminal in under a minute through the pedestrian tunnel.
  • It coincides with Gatwick raising its drop-off charge to £10 and Heathrow's fee increasing to £7.
