Lorraine star rushed to hospital as presenter left ‘worried’
- Dr Hilary Jones was rushed to Pembury Hospital in Kent over Christmas following a health scare.
- He was diagnosed with pneumonia and pericarditis, an inflammation of the lining around the heart that causes chest pain.
- Initially, doctors suspected he had suffered a heart attack, but this was later correctly identified as pericarditis.
- Speaking on Tuesday's Lorraine, Dr Jones described the experience as an "eventful festive period" and a "bit of a scare".
- He reassured Lorraine Kelly and the programme's team that he is now "absolutely fine" after the incident.