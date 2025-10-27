Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lottery player wins $100K on brand new game after buying ticket on a whim

Lucky Lotto Numbers, Are They Actually a Thing or a Gambler's Myth?
  • A Missouri woman won $100,000 on a $5 Merry Money lottery ticket at a Casey's convenience store in West Plains.
  • She bought the ticket on a whim after work and discovered her significant win immediately upon leaving the shop.
  • The Merry Money game, which launched on October 13, has already paid out over $1.1 million in prizes.
  • The woman was the first to win the $100,000 prize in the new game.
  • Lottery officials confirmed that more than $10 million in prizes remains unclaimed, including two $100,000 prizes and two $20,000 prizes.
