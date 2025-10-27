Lottery player wins $100K on brand new game after buying ticket on a whim
- A Missouri woman won $100,000 on a $5 Merry Money lottery ticket at a Casey's convenience store in West Plains.
- She bought the ticket on a whim after work and discovered her significant win immediately upon leaving the shop.
- The Merry Money game, which launched on October 13, has already paid out over $1.1 million in prizes.
- The woman was the first to win the $100,000 prize in the new game.
- Lottery officials confirmed that more than $10 million in prizes remains unclaimed, including two $100,000 prizes and two $20,000 prizes.