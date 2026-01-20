Made in Chelsea star issues IVF update in emotional TikTok video
- Louise Thompson has spoken out about the challenges she is facing with her IVF treatment.
- The former Made in Chelsea star described a “hugely disappointing” development in her journey.
- She initially had 20 eggs retrieved, but only 10 were mature, which she found disheartening.
- Thompson revealed that from the initial 20 eggs, only four have been fertilised so far.
- Despite the setbacks, she later shared that “things have picked up a bit since” and she has received more positive news.