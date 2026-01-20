Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Made in Chelsea star issues IVF update in emotional TikTok video

Louise Thompson breaks down in tears in 'hugely disappointing' IVF update
  • Louise Thompson has spoken out about the challenges she is facing with her IVF treatment.
  • The former Made in Chelsea star described a “hugely disappointing” development in her journey.
  • She initially had 20 eggs retrieved, but only 10 were mature, which she found disheartening.
  • Thompson revealed that from the initial 20 eggs, only four have been fertilised so far.
  • Despite the setbacks, she later shared that “things have picked up a bit since” and she has received more positive news.
