Love Island winner left confused by £1,200 bill after moving to UK
- American Love Island star Toni Laites expressed shock after receiving a £1,200 council tax bill.
- The bill came just five days after she moved to the UK.
- Laites, who won the 2025 series, questioned the concept of council tax on TikTok, asking "what is a council tax" and suggesting the UK was "making s*** up".
- She highlighted the bill's equivalent of $1,500 US dollars and expressed frustration at being taxed so soon after her arrival.
- The 25-year-old had recently been granted a visa, having previously divided her time between London and Las Vegas since her win in August.