Red wine could improve your cholesterol. Here’s how
- Cardiovascular disease risk is linked to the ratio of 'bad' LDL cholesterol to 'good' HDL cholesterol, with HDL removing excess LDL and protecting arteries.
- Inflammation is a significant factor in cardiovascular disease, as it causes blood platelets to stick together, hindering HDL's protective function.
- Eating anti-inflammatory foods can help HDL cholesterol perform its role more effectively, thereby reducing the risk of heart disease.
- Diets rich in fruits and vegetables, oily fish, olive oil, and fermented dairy products (like yoghurt and kefir) can boost HDL levels and improve cholesterol ratios.
- Moderate consumption of red wine, and even non-alcoholic wines, can also contribute to better HDL ratios due to their polar lipid content, which reduces inflammation.
