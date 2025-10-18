Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Illinois man wins lottery a second time

  • A man from Kendall County, Illinois, secured a $550,000 jackpot in the Lucky Day Lotto, matching all five winning numbers.
  • He woke his wife to share the news, causing her to hyperventilate, and they plan to use the winnings for a dream trip to Hawaii and retirement.
  • This marks his second significant win on the Lucky Day Lotto, having previously won $50,000 in 2001.
  • The winning ticket was sold at Plano Liquor and Wine in Plano, Illinois, which will receive a $5,500 bonus.
  • Separately, Michael Perry from Kentucky also won $250,000 after purchasing two Wild Cash 100X scratch-off tickets.
