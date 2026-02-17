The best ways to avoid bad luck over Lunar New Year – according to tradition
- The Lunar New Year, or the spring festival, involves various customs to sweep away the old and welcome good fortune, such as avoiding sweeping and hair washing on the first day, and cutting hair for the first 15 days.
- Traditional practices include wearing red for good luck, avoiding black and white, refraining from arguments, and not lending money or taking out rubbish to prevent losing good fortune.
- Growing up in a Chinese family in Singapore, author Karen Gray experienced many traditions, including eating vegetarian food during new and full moons and respecting food as a blessing.
- Ms Gray was at first unsure of the 'Chinamaxxing' trend, where people embrace Chinese culture, which caused her to question if it was cultural appropriation but ultimately see it as a celebration.
- Embracing her 'Chinese auntie' identity, Ms Gray highlights the importance of food and wellness in Chinese culture and hopes the trend encourages deeper appreciation for Chinese history, culture, and diaspora.
