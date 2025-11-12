Why one type of cancer is on the rise in young women
- Lung cancer is increasingly affecting young women, including those who have never smoked, despite an overall decrease in lung cancer incidences.
- Up to 20% of new lung cancer diagnoses are now among non-smokers, with women forming the majority of these cases.
- Experts attribute this rise primarily to environmental factors such as radon exposure and air pollution, alongside genetic mutations.
- Current annual screening guidelines for lung cancer predominantly target smokers, potentially delaying diagnosis for non-smokers.
- Doctors emphasize the importance of early detection and urge everyone to be aware of symptoms like a persistent cough or chest pain to improve survival chances.