Ride share giant testing new reward program that gives riders cash back

The pilot program is only available to some riders, including those who have used Lyft for 10 years
The pilot program is only available to some riders, including those who have used Lyft for 10 years (Getty Images)
  • Lyft is piloting a new rewards program that offers riders cash back on future trips as it tries to lure customers from Uber.
  • Users can earn between 2 and 5 percent cash back by opting to auto-reload their account with Lyft Cash and setting it as their default payment method.
  • Selecting a $100 auto-refill option provides additional perks, including two monthly cancellation fee credits and two complimentary Extra Comfort ride upgrades.
  • Lyft estimates frequent riders could gain over $450 in annual value through the $100 auto-refill level, combining cash back and other benefits.
  • Currently, the program is being tested with select users, including those in the San Francisco Bay Area, with potential for national expansion next year based on feedback.

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in