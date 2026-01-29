Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The UK seaside town Madonna hails a ‘dream’

Meet Madonna's six children
  • Madonna praised the Kent seaside town of Margate, describing it as “like a dream” and energised by creativity, during her second reported visit in three months.
  • The Queen of Pop shared her positive experience on Instagram with her 20 million followers, highlighting the town's thriving arts scene.
  • She commended Turner Prize winner Dame Tracey Emin's “remarkable” artist residency programme in Margate, which supports young artists.
  • Madonna also revealed that Margate is home to her favourite Italian restaurant, which she chose not to name to prevent it from becoming overcrowded.
  • Her visit and social media posts have brought further fame to Margate, which has seen an impressive revival and an influx of creatives in recent years.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in