Holiday hotspot introduces strict smoking ban with substantial fines
- The Maldives has introduced a generational smoking ban, making it illegal for anyone born on or after 1 January 2007 to buy or sell tobacco.
- Effective from 1 November, this new law establishes the Maldives as the only country with such a prohibition, aiming to create a tobacco-free generation.
- The ban encompasses all forms of tobacco and applies to both residents and visitors, with substantial fines for retailers selling to underage individuals and for underage vape use.
- The Maldivian health ministry described the legislation as a "historic milestone" for public health, while officials do not foresee a negative impact on tourism.
- This measure follows a planned 2024 ban on electronic cigarettes and vaping products, and aligns with similar proposals currently under consideration in the UK.