Just 600 rentals remain in holiday hotspot following tourist crackdown

Palma, Mallorca has had a major crackdown on the number of tourist rentals
Palma, Mallorca has had a major crackdown on the number of tourist rentals (Getty/iStock)
  • Palma, Mallorca, has enforced a ban on new tourist rentals to combat illegal accommodation and promote quality tourism.
  • Mayor Jaime Martínez Llabrés announced that while 639 existing authorised holiday lets can continue, no new properties will be registered if one closes.
  • The city also plans to open new hostels, convert existing ones, and ban party boats along the Passeig Marítim from next year.
  • Despite a decrease in tourist numbers, Palma has seen a 15 per cent increase in tourist spending, indicating a shift towards a higher-quality visitor profile.
  • The ban addresses concerns from residents who have been priced out of the housing market by tourist lets, with some resorting to living in caravans.
