Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan reveal Christmas decorations at Essex home

Inside Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's lavish first Christmas with daughter Palma
  • Mark Wright shared a glimpse of the lavish Christmas decorations at his and Michelle Keegan's home.
  • The couple is preparing for their first festive season with their baby daughter.
  • Wright and Keegan welcomed their first child, Palma, in March 2025.
  • In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, Wright stated that this year's celebrations would be "extra special."
  • The decorations feature wreaths, ribbons cascading down the entrance, and a huge Christmas tree adorned with lights and baubles.
